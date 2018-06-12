Howland officer involved in collision

WARREN

A Howland police officer suffered bumps and bruises and was treated at St. Joseph Warren Hospital after a collision at U.S. Route 422 and North Road about 2 a.m. Monday.

The officer was eastbound and headed to assist Niles police with a shooting at Madden’s Bar and Grill just east of the intersection at the time of the collision.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol, which is investigating the crash, said it did not have any information to release Monday afternoon.

The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, 21 WFMJ-TV, said one person from another vehicle was taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Body found at dump

WARREN

Evidence recovered Sunday afternoon at a former Warren Township dump site off Burnett Road near state Route 5 suggested the identity of a badly decomposed body found hanging from a wooden beam.

Police followed up with the former girlfriend and brother of the man and located the man’s vehicle, said township police Chief Don Bishop.

The body might be that of a man last seen by Warren police May 22. Bishop hopes to obtain dental records to determine the man’s identity, and an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

People fishing called 911 on Sunday after smelling a bad odor, alerting police to the body, Bishop said. The location is about 50 acres, Bishop said.

Committee meeting

AUSTINTOWN

Recycling Division of Mahoning County will host a policy committee meeting at 9 a.m. today. at the health board office, 50 Westchester Drive.

