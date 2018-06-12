Frustrated AMA adopts sweeping policies to cut gun violence


June 12, 2018 at 3:10p.m.

CHICAGO (AP) — The American Medical Association has adopted sweeping measures aimed at reducing gun violence, a problem it considers a public health crisis.

At its annual policy-making meeting today in Chicago, the AMA voted to press for a ban on assault weapons and came out against arming teachers.

The meeting comes against the backdrop of recurrent school shootings, everyday street violence and rising suicide rates in the U.S.

AMA leaders and members say they are frustrated with lawmakers' inaction on gun violence.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Youngstown


Residential
3 bedroom, 2 bath
$125000