Frustrated AMA adopts sweeping policies to cut gun violence
CHICAGO (AP) — The American Medical Association has adopted sweeping measures aimed at reducing gun violence, a problem it considers a public health crisis.
At its annual policy-making meeting today in Chicago, the AMA voted to press for a ban on assault weapons and came out against arming teachers.
The meeting comes against the backdrop of recurrent school shootings, everyday street violence and rising suicide rates in the U.S.
AMA leaders and members say they are frustrated with lawmakers' inaction on gun violence.
