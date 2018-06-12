FBI agent who dropped gun while dancing charged
DENVER (AP) — An off-duty FBI agent who investigators say accidentally fired a gun that fell while he was dancing at a Denver bar, wounding another patron in the leg, has been charged with second-degree assault.
Denver District Attorney Beth McCann today charged 29-year-old Chase Bishop after he surrendered to the sheriff's department. Booking documents do not indicate if Bishop has hired an attorney.
Police have said Bishop was dancing at the downtown bar June 2 when the gun fell from his waistband holster onto the floor. The firearm went off when he picked it up, and another customer suffered a serious but nonlife-threatening gunshot wound to the lower leg.
Additional charges could be filed based on the results of toxicology tests, which have not yet been received.
