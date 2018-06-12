Duo detained as disorderly in divorce dispute

BOARDMAN — Two were arrested Monday after a dispute surrounding a divorce led to disorderly conduct and gun charges.

Police responded to Wilda Avenue at 11:56 Monday night where Jaleesa Thomas, 24, told officers she and her husband were arguing over mutual property.

While police interviewed witnesses outside, Thomas began to threaten them, according to a police report.

That escalated to the point where Thomas began to punch another person, the report said.

While attempting to restrain Thomas, an officer spotted Eric Taylor, 28, of East Boston Avenue, holding a gun.

Taylor initially ignored verbal commands to drop the weapon before eventually placing it on the ground, the report said.

When placed in the cruiser, police said Taylor spit at officers and kicked at the rear driver’s side door. He only stopped when threatened with pepper spray.

Taylor faces felony charges of carrying concealed weapons and vandalism of government property. Thomas was charged with disorderly conduct, obstructing official business and resisting arrest.