BUSINESSSFlbdigest

Builders job fair

BOARDMAN

The Builders Association of Eastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania will host a job fair for carpenters from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 6:30 p.m. June 21 at United Brotherhood of Carpenters Local 171, 8065 Market St.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet business representatives, contractors, training instructors, the UBC journeyman, according to a news release. Job opportunities offer a “prevailing wage,” health care, pension, annuity and vacation pay.

Gas prices drop

YOUNGSTOWN

Northeast Ohio gas prices dropped by 2 cents this week to $2.762, according to AAA East Central’s gas-price report. The average price in Youngstown was $2.729, and nationally, the average dropped four cents from the beginning of June, to $2.92.

IHOP now IHOb?

NEW YORK

IHOP, which teased a name change to IHOb earlier this month, says the “b” is to promote its burger menu.

The pancake chain has been coy about whether the name flip is permanent, saying Monday it was “for the time being.” Pressed for details, the company would not give an end date for IHOb.

The company had burgers on the menu, but is adding a line made of Black Angus ground beef. It started using the IHOb name on social media and its website and for in-store promotions.

Hints of a name change spurred guesses and some disappointment on social media Monday. Some were concerned pancakes would disappear (the pancakes aren’t going anywhere, IHOP reassured customers on Twitter).

Burger joints fired off blistering tweets. Red Robin, which doesn’t have a breakfast menu, teased: “We’re as serious about pancakes as #IHOb is about burgers.”

