Births
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Christian Pasco and Jordan Kelley, Youngstown, boy, June 9.
Allisa Scott and Shawn Durkin, Youngstown, boy, June 10.
Erica McQueen and Emanuel X. Hill, New Castle, Pa., girl, June 10.
Ciera Ingram and Kevin Sako, Youngstown, boy, June 10.
Jermiah May and Shawn Blount, Youngstown, girl, June 10.
Richard and Dixi Apple, Beloit, girl, June 10.
Jarrod and Alissa Harris, Salem, boy, June 10.
Dan and Kaitlyn Yanek, Salem, girl, June 10.
Stephanie Rumberger and Joseph Costello, Canfield, boy, June 10.
ST. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL
Codey and Mary Bryner, Warren, girl, June 8.
Robert and Taylor Howell, Southington, boy, June 8.
Joshua and Heather Miller, Warren, girl, June 8.
Tonya Noble and Christian O’Driscoll, Niles, girl, June 8.
Stephanie Whittaker, Warren, girl, June 8.
Ronald and Rebecca Maiewski Jr., Warren, boy, May 9.
Rachel Ramsey and Tony Auburn, Mineral Ridge, boy, June 9.
Shaaaniqa Sims and Jesse Clover, Warren, boy, June 9.
Christina Arnold and Scott Greene Jr., Warren, girl, June 10.
Benjamen and Melinda Klingensmith, Williamsfield, girl, June 10.
sharon regional medical center
Megan L. Dahman and Joshua P. Gray, Greenville, Pa., girl, June 5.
