Authorities: Body of teen swimmer recovered from Ohio river
TERRACE PARK, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a teen who apparently tried to swim across a river in Ohio has died and has been found dead in the water.
Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil said today the body of 17-year-old James Marvin Ward was found floating in the Little Miami River in southwestern Ohio on Monday night.
Neil says James went missing Saturday while swimming near a park in Symmes Township in suburban Cincinnati.
Police said the teen disappeared in the water Saturday night while attempting to cross the river with his brother. Neil’s release says a kayaker found the body floating in the river Monday near the village of Terrace Park. The Loveland Symmes Fire Department recovered the teen.
Neil said the investigation was continuing.
