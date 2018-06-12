Akron police seek $1 million grant to tackle sex-assault cases
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — City police are seeking a nearly $1 million federal grant to help handle the city’s backlog of cold case sexual assaults.
Police are looking to use the grant to launch a six-member team for three years to go through the city’s cold cases. The money would come from the National Sexual Assault Kit Initiative offered by the U.S. Department of Justice.
The police department currently has 847 sexual assault kits that correspond to an existing DNA profile, but only one detective investigating the cases.
If the funding is approved, the additional detectives will help investigate and prosecute the cases.
City council is expected to vote on allowing the police department to apply for the grant Monday.
More like this from vindy.com
- October 20, 2017 midnight
NEWSMAKERS
- October 12, 2017 11:29 a.m.
NYC police taking fresh look at Weinstein sex assault claims
- April 3, 2017 midnight
Police seek 2nd teen in sex-assault case
- December 4, 2017 midnight
Los Angeles, NYC, London chase growing mass of sex cases
- April 11, 2018 5:15 p.m.
LA prosecutors review Kevin Spacey sex assault case
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.