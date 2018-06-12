Agenda Wednesday

Crestview school board, 7 p.m., performing arts center, 44100 Crestview Road, Columbiana.

Eagle Joint Fire District, 7 p.m., board meeting, 33 W. Liberty St., Hubbard.

Girard Board of Appeals, 6 p.m., conference room, mayor’s office, city hall, 100 W. Main St.

Mahoning County Board of Developmental Disabilities, 11:30 a.m., board office, 4791 Woodridge Drive, Austintown.

Mathews school board, 5 p.m., special meeting, executive session only, board office, 4097 Cadwallader Sonk Road, Cortland.

Newton Township trustees, 1 p.m., special meeting, administration building, 4410 Newton Falls-Bailey Road, Newton Falls.

Springfield Township trustees, 7 p.m., administration building, 3475 E. South Range Road, New Springfield.

Struthers City Council, 6:15 p.m., caucus, followed by 7 p.m. regular meeting, council chambers, city hall, 6 Elm St.

Valley STEM, 9 a.m., board meeting, Mahoning County Educational Service Center, 7320 N. Palmyra Road, Canfield.

Warren City Council, 3 p.m., economic development committee, council caucus room, municipal justice building, 141 South St. SE.

Western Reserve Joint Fire District, 7:30 p.m., board of trustees, fire station No. 92, 7619 Youngstown-Pittsburgh Road, Poland.

Western Reserve Port Authority, 9 a.m., economic development and aviation, conference room, third floor, Covelli Enterprise, 3900 E. Market St., Warren.

