YNDC wins $150K grant
YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corp. received a $150,000 grant from the Wells Fargo Foundation to complete the renovation of 2246 Glenwood Ave., a vacant commercial property.
Mayor Jamael Tito Brown accepted the national CommunityWINS [Working/Investing in Neighborhood Stabilization] grant at the U.S. Conference of Mayors’ annual meeting in Boston over the weekend.
Youngstown won first place in the small-cities category – cities with populations of less than 75,000 residents. The grant recognizes nonprofits and cities for leadership in driving neighborhood stabilization, economic development and job creation efforts.
The South Side property is a former Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley warehouse and office building, said Ian Beniston, the agency’s executive director.
For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com
More like this from vindy.com
- June 11, 2018 9:35 a.m.
City gets $150K grant for office renovation
- June 12, 2018 midnight
A Youngstown organization received a $150,000 national grant to renovate a South Side commercial property
- September 15, 2017 12:02 a.m.
An $850,000 federal grant will implement crime-reduction strategies on Youngstown’s South Side
- April 13, 2017 12:24 p.m.
Chemical Bank donates $15,000 to YNDC
- August 7, 2017 9:55 p.m.
YNDC gets nearly $500K fed grant to allow Youngstown to purchase healthy foods
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.