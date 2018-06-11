VINDY POLL | What is your favorite animated movie of all time?


June 11, 2018 at 11:16a.m.

story tease

Pick your favorite animated film or film series.

Vote for more than one or add your own favorite.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Youngstown


Residential
3 bedroom, 2 bath
$125000