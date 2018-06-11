US gas prices steady

CAMARILLO, Calif.

The average price of regular-grade gasoline in the U.S. has remained relatively steady for the past three weeks with a national average of $3.01 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that a drop in crude prices has not been seen at the pump. Lundberg says that station operators kept the difference between wholesale and retail prices to make up for tight margins.

The average May 18 was just under $3 a gallon. The highest average price in the contiguous 48 states was $3.81 in the San Francisco Bay Area. The lowest was $2.54 in Baton Rouge, La.

3 killed, 8 hurt in Chicago shootings

chicago

Chicago police say at least 11 people were shot, including three who died, in a three-hour span on the city’s South and West sides.

Police say six people were shot at a part in the West Woodlawn neighborhood at around 1 a.m. Sunday. One of them, a 39-year-old man, died.

The other five people who were shot were 24- and 21-year-old men who suffered leg wounds, a 21-year-old man who was grazed in the head, a 24-year-old woman who was shot in an arm, and a 19-year-old man who was shot in the back.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports the others killed Sunday were a 29-year-old man who was shot while sitting in a vehicle and a man who was shot and drove himself to a hospital, where he died.

80-story 3 World Trade Center to open

NEW YORK

An 80-story office building set to open this week at the World Trade Center will be the third completed skyscraper at the site where the twin towers stood.

Monday’s ribbon-cutting for the 1,079-foot 3 World Trade Center marks a major step in the rebuilding of the site, stalled for years by disputes among government agencies, trade center developer Larry Silverstein, insurers and 9/11 victims’ family members who wanted the entire site to be preserved for eternity as a memorial.

The new $2.7 billion building, designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architect Richard Rogers, has been the fifth-tallest building in New York City since construction topped out in 2016.

Pine-killing beetle makes its way north

ALBANY, N.Y.

A beetle that has killed millions of acres of pines in southern forests is munching its way north, and new research suggests its tree-killing prowess could be magnified in cooler climes.

Once unheard of north of Delaware, southern pine beetles have been steadily expanding their range as the climate warms. Efforts are underway to quell a large outbreak in Long Island’s pine barrens and monitoring traps have caught beetles as far north as New England. The insect could reach Nova Scotia by 2020 and cover forests from the upper Midwest to Maine by 2080, according to a Columbia University study published in the journal Nature Climate Change in August.

Now there’s more bad news in a new study from Dartmouth College: Lower fall and winter temperatures in this new range increase the beetle’s destructive potential.

Bud strengthens

MEXICO CITY

Hurricane Bud strengthened in the Pacific Ocean west of Mexico on Sunday even as former Hurricane Aletta was fading. Neither immediately threatened land, though Bud was expected to kick up high surf along the Mexican coast and potentially could reach the Los Cabos resort region by Thursday or Friday.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Bud had maximum sustained winds of 80 mph Sunday evening. It was centered about 235 miles south of Manzanillo, Mexico, and was moving northwest at 9 mph.

Associated Press