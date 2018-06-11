TRUMBULL COURTS

COURTS

TRUMBULL COUNTY

Marriage licenses

Brittany N. Cameron, 30, of Warren, and Michael L. Perricellia, 49, of same.

Samuel N. Miller, 21, of Middlefield, and Anna J. Kempf, 22, of same.

Ryan J. Logan, 29, address confidential, and Morgan L. Johnson, 24, of Arlington, Wyo.

Jake A. Byler, 22, of Middlefield, and Barbara A. Mast, 21, of same.

Kyle R. Coleman, 28, of Girard, and Anne M. Grimm, 28, of same.

Claudia R. Clement, 19, of Weirton, W.Va., and Ashley M.L. Miller, 26, of same.

Faith M. Whitt, 40, of Warren, and Anthony F.C. Mendez, 31, of same.

Nasser I. Alherimi, 48, of Cortland, and Jessica A. Flanagan, 33, of same.

Shawna L. Martin, 43, of Niles, and Brett A. Foy, 42, of same.

Emily L. Kolacz, 27, of Newton Falls, and Gary L. Rozhon II, 24, of Lake Milton.

Claude Monday, 66, of Warren, and Nance R. Jethrow, 67, of same.

Robert D. Ady, 37, of Cortland, and Rachel E.A. Perkins, 33, of same.

Thomas E. Davis, 63, of Fowler, and Trudy J. DeZarn, 50, of same.

Trevor R. Hartill, 26, of Warren, and Gina K. Gorse, 25, of Cortland.

Erie S. Crislip II, 30, of Niles, and Savannah L.A. Scharfenburg, 30, of same.

Annette M. Stowe, 68, of Vienna, and David E. Ruiter, 71, of Warren.

Brittany M. Motichko, 29, of Leavittsburg, and Damon D. LaRiche, 35, of same.

Stephanie J. Essad, 48, of Girard, and Robert E. Kennedy, 51, of same.

Donald R. Lemasters, 48, of Newton Falls, and Mary E. Hamilton, 39, of same.

Bradley S. Yocum, 45, of Daphne, Ala., and Pada A. Vilela, 41, of same.

John G. Owsley, 36, of Warren, and Jeri L. Agler, 37, of same.

Kellie M. Clendenin, 41, of Warren, and David W. Callahan, 39, of same.

Stewart W. Barrett, 47, of Windsor, and Melissa L. Lysiak, 49, of Girard.

Jolyn D. Gingerich, 23, of Plain City, and Kathryn J. Byler, 23, of West Farmington.

Robert B. Church, 65, of Niles, and Vickie L. Randolph, 64, of same.

Edna M. Troyer, 30, of Greenville, Pa., and Wayne D. Miller, 30, of Meadville, Pa.

Ashton E. Riggar, 23, of Warren, and Ryan D. Neighbors, 20, of same.

Christopher J. Sustak, 31, of Southington, and Emily E. DeVault, 27, of same.

Joshua R. Mistovich, 26, of Hubbard, and Rachel M. Hefferon, 27, of same.

Jordan M. Mullins, 26, of Warren, and Emily K. McCafferty, 25, of West Farmington.

Stanley L. Palmer II, 28, of Cortland, and Sara R. Johnson, 31, of same.

Frank G. Koupiaris, 48, of Warren, and Jenny L. Menhennet, 43, of same.

Zachary T. Ulam, 23, of Warren, and Megan L. Miller, 23, of Charlotte, N.C.

Bruce Nightling, 71, of Zolfo Springs, Fla., and Genevive S. Johnson, 70, of Kinsman.

Arielle R. Hudson, 29, of Leavittsburg, and Ramon M. Fields, 30, of Youngstown.

Charles H. Fox III, 37, of Cortland, and Suzanne R. Schulte, 28, of same.

Jayla M. Barnes, 23, of Warren, and Willie L. Miller, 23, of same.

Devin N. Sechler, 23, of Warren, and Thomas P. White, 24, of same.

New complaints

Chemical Bank v. Earl C. Gisewhite Jr. et al, foreclosure.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Dale Huff et al, foreclosure.

American Financial Resources Inc. v. Anthony J. Monday et al, foreclosure.

Citimortgage Inc. v. Adrian D. Komora et al, foreclosure.

Madison Revolving Trust 2017 v. Christine C. Milliron et al, foreclosure.

Citimortgage Inc. v. Michael Lagaras et al, foreclosure.

Freedom Mortgage Corp. v. Galen Schrecengost, foreclosure.

Bank of America NA v. Daniel J. Adkins, foreclosure.

Bank of New York Mellon v. Shawn Curry, foreclosure.

Citi Bank NA v. Unknown heirs of Alice E. Warren, foreclosure.

Mowtown Landscaping LLC v. Continuing Healthcare Solutions Inc., other civil.

Maureen Alama v. Rachel N. Shipp et al, other civil.

Selective Insurance Co. of South Carolina v. Marucci and Gaffney Excavating Inc., other civil.

City of Girard v. Ralph W. Alexander Jr. et al, other civil.

Barbara Benford-Jackson v. Leticia N. Smith, other civil.

Habitat for Humanity of Mahoning Valley Inc. v. Hartman Joshua 1:8 LLC et al, other civil.

Kathleen A. Marshall v. William LaCivita et al, other civil.

Second Round LP v. Benjamin Blakeley, other civil.

Ally Bank v. James R. Yocum, other civil.

Katie M. Arden v. Ken D.U. Elliott et al, other torts.

Jack Duck v. Marc Glassman Inc., other torts.

Nicole L. Bowling v. Symphony Diagnostic Services No. 1 Inc. et al, workers’ compensation.

Farmers National Bank v. Kostalek Excavating LLC et al, money.

American Express Centurion Bank v. Nicholas Hornbeck, money.

Dissolutions Asked

Thomas A. Nobilio III and Dolores T. Nobilio.

Kimberly Jackson and Bryan Emerson.

Kimberly J. Seabrook and William R. Seabrook Sr.

Leonore Larubbio and Frank V. Larubbio Sr.

Mont J. Mechling and Elizabeth A. Clark.

Nathan J. Cramer and Tianna D. Cramer.

Troy D. Coen and Debra S. Coen.

Jeremy L. Neely and Melanie Neely.

Divorces Asked

Annette Harigan v. Daniel Harigan.

Canty L. Miller v. Dale E. Miller.

Michael Cadwallader v. Tamara Cadwallader.

Legal separation Asked

Christine A. Johnson v. David K. Johnson.