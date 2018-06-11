Today is Monday, June 11, the 162nd day of 2018. There are 203 days left in the year.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

On this date in:

1509: England’s King Henry VIII marries his first wife, Catherine of Aragon.

1919: Sir Barton wins the Belmont Stakes, becoming horse racing’s first Triple Crown winner.

1942: The United States and the Soviet Union sign a lend-lease agreement to aid the Soviet war effort in World War II.

1947: The government announces the end of sugar rationing for households and “institutional users.”

1955: In motor racing’s worst disaster, more than 80 people are killed during the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France when two of the cars collide and crash into spectators.

1985: Karen Ann Quinlan, the comatose patient whose case prompted a historic right-to-die court decision, dies in Morris Plains, N.J., at age 31.

1993: The U.S. Supreme Court unanimously rules that people who commit “hate crimes” motivated by bigotry may be sentenced to extra punishment; the court also rules religious groups have a constitutional right to sacrifice animals in worship services.

2001: Timothy McVeigh, 33, is executed by injection at the federal prison in Terre Haute, Indiana, for the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing that killed 168 people.

VINDICATOR FILES

1993: The Ohio House approves a bill that would double speeding fines in road-construction zones. Rep. Ronald Gerberry, D-Austintown, says Pennsylvania has found such a law effective in slowing drivers down and protecting construction workers.

South High School’s final graduating class of 109 seniors receives diplomas during a short and bittersweet ceremony at Stambaugh Auditorium.

Phar-Mor officials preview a new marketing strategy at a rally in Powers Auditorium.

1978: There’s a youth movement in the race for Trumbull County commissioner with Democrat Ted Vanelli, 33, a ballroom dance-studio owner, and challenger Anthony Bernard, 27, a florist who became the second-youngest commissioner in the state when he defeated Gary Thompson in 1976.

Commercial Shearing Inc., which continues to report record sales and earnings, ranked 16th among the country’s 1,000 largest firms in the nation in return to its investors between 1967 and 1977.

Sally Savage of McDonald, president of the Ohio Education Association, says she’ll spend the remainder of her term at the head of the statewide organization working to defeat Gov. James A. Rhodes. After her OEA term ends, she’ll return as a third-grade teacher in McDonald.

1968: Plans to open a police information center as 604 Hillman St. and a rumor control center at Trinity Methodist Church are discussed by the Mayor’s Human Relations Committee.

Twelve Mahoning County youths attend the 4-H Club Congress at Ohio State University: Karen Baltes, Dwain VanAuker, Becki Branch, Brian Goldman, Barbara Knittel, Alice Stacy, Lanna Speece, Linda Welsch, Martha Wehr, Jerry Detwiler, Dan Beeson and Brad Horton.

A third of the 107 vehicles inspected for safety at South and LaClede avenues are rejected. The 32 rejected cars and trucks had a total of 61 defects.

1943: Betty Jane Palmer, valedictorian of the 1943 class of Sharon High School, is awarded a scholarship to Lake Erie College, Painesville.

Independent grocers in Youngstown and other parts of the nation threaten to “revolt” in the belief that the Office of Price Administration would require them to display their largest competitors’ lowest prices.