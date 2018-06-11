Testimony continues Tuesday in murder trial in Mahoning County court


June 11, 2018 at 4:49p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Opening statements were late Monday afternoon in the trial of Johnny Wallace III, 23, who is accused of the November shooting death of Colin Brown, 45, in the Last Call bar at 2929 South Ave.

Jury selection was completed before Judge Lou D’Apolito of Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Relatives of Wallace tried to talk him into accepting a plea bargain before jurors were called into the courtroom, but Wallace refused.

Testimony is expected to continue Tuesday.

