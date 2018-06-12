Suspect arrested in Niles homicide
NILES — The Niles Police Department has taken Robin L. Caviness Jr., 39, of Howland into custody and charged him with this morning''s fatal shooting of Clayton Bender outside of the Madden's Bar and Grill, 5616 Youngstown Road.
Capt. John Marshall of the Niles Police Department said additional charges will follow. Caviness will be arraigned on the murder charge and gun specification Tuesday morning in Niles Municipal Court.
