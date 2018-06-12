Sting nets woman's arrest on prostitution charges in Warren

WARREN — City police, the Mahoning County Human Trafficking Task Force and Ohio State Highway Patrol again targeted prostitution in the city Friday, charging a city woman with soliciting for prostitution and possessing criminal tools.

Lisa A. Crist, 48, of West Market Street and Woodbine Avenue did not appear today for her arraignment in Warren Municipal Court, and an arrest warrant was issued for her.

An undercover officer responded to an advertisement on a social media website at 12:50 p.m. that promised “Heather is ready to fill your fantasy.”

She told the officer the cost was $100 per hour for “everything,” but she later excluded one type of sex act.

