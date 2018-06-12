Sting nets woman's arrest on prostitution charges in Warren
WARREN — City police, the Mahoning County Human Trafficking Task Force and Ohio State Highway Patrol again targeted prostitution in the city Friday, charging a city woman with soliciting for prostitution and possessing criminal tools.
Lisa A. Crist, 48, of West Market Street and Woodbine Avenue did not appear today for her arraignment in Warren Municipal Court, and an arrest warrant was issued for her.
An undercover officer responded to an advertisement on a social media website at 12:50 p.m. that promised “Heather is ready to fill your fantasy.”
She told the officer the cost was $100 per hour for “everything,” but she later excluded one type of sex act.
For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com
More like this from vindy.com
- June 16, 2017 midnight
Austintown prostitution sting nets Liberty woman
- June 12, 2018 midnight
Law enforcement again conducts prostitution sting in Warren
- May 31, 2017 11:16 a.m.
They got their 'wishh:' Prostitution sting nets pair
- April 14, 2017 9:55 p.m.
2 women, man arrested in prostitution sting operations in Austintown
- April 14, 2017 11:21 a.m.
Man, woman face charges after latest prostitution sting
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.