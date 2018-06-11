Youngstown woman killed Sunday as she answered her door

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Police are investigating the shooting death of a woman, 62, at her home on the city’s North Side as a homicide.

The shooting took place about 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Goleta Avenue.

Detectives were questioning people Sunday who might have knowledge of the shooting.

No arrests had been made as of Sunday night.

Authorities said the suspect fled the scene before they arrived.

The victim, Diane Dent, was shot twice after answering a knock at her door, reported 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

Police are urging people to not answer their doors for people they don’t know and to call 911 for help.

If the death is ruled a homicide, it would be the city’s fifth of 2018. At this time in 2017, Youngstown had recorded seven homicides. The city had a total of 26 homicides in all of 2017.

Also under investigation is a shooting that occurred late Saturday on East Judson Avenue that left the male victim, found lying face down on his driveway, suffering multiple wounds.

He was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital where he was listed in critical condition before surgery.