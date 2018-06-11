PUERTO RICAN Day Parade in NY displays post-hurricane pride

Associated Press

NEW YORK

The National Puerto Rican Parade in New York turned into its usual boisterous celebration Sunday, but many participants also saw it as an occasion to express their more somber concerns over the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria.

Along the parade route in the heart of Manhattan, people carried signs with tributes like “New York Stands with Puerto Rico,” “You will not be forgotten” and “Decolonize Puerto Rico.” Many also waved Puerto Rican flags and danced as they made their way down Fifth Avenue.

A recent study from Harvard University estimated there were up to 4,600 more deaths than usual in the three months after Hurricane Maria, although some independent experts questioned the methods and the number in that study.

The official federal death toll is at 64.