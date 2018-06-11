Police ID man shot to death in Niles
NILES — Niles police have identified the man shot to death early today in the parking lot of Madden's Bar and Grill, 5616 Youngstown Road, as Clayton Bender, 23, of Kenilworth Avenue in Warren.
Niles police, who are aided by forensics investigators with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, say they are continuing to investigate the killing, which occurred at 2 a.m. and involved a fight after a private party let out at the bar.
Bender's body will be sent to Cuyahoga County for an autopsy and a ruling on the cause of death.
