Nearly 600 GM Lordstown workers take early retirement or buyout

LORDSTOWN — As layoffs approach with the upcoming elimination of the second shift, nearly 600 workers at the General Motors Lordstown Assembly Complex have chosen to retire early or accept a buyout option.

Dave Green, president of United Auto Workers Local 1112, said the final number of participants in the company’s attrition program totaled 595 production and skilled workers.

“Obviously it’s going to help retain some people,” Green said. “We want to retain as many members working as we can. For the people who leave, that should save the spot of someone else.”

June 22 is the last day of the second shift. The layoff of that shift previously was expected to affect about 1,500 workers.