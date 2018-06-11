Man faces charges in Boardman car break-ins
BOARDMAN — Police arrested a man last week accused of breaking into 11 cars in early March.
Justin Harrison, 30, of Youngstown, faces seven counts of theft and one each of criminal damaging and criminal mischief.
Harrison broke into cars between March 1 and 5 and stole money, purses, medication, weapons and cellphones totaling more than $5,650.
