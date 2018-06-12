Man charged with punching neighbor after dog fight
YOUNGSTOWN — Police arrested Brandon Nesbitt, 26, after officers said he punched his neighbor after a fight between their dogs at 10:50 p.m. Sunday on Shelby Road.
According to a police report earlier that day, Nesbitt’s dog got loose and charged at the victim’s dog, at which point the victim told Nesbitt to get his dog or he would kill it.
Later that night, Nesbitt confronted the victim about his remark. The report said Nesbitt punched the victim twice, once in the jaw, without warning. After the assault, the report said Nesbitt hugged the victim and said, “I’m sorry. I just love my dog.”
Nesbitt is charged with assault and aggravated trespassing and was booked in the Mahoning County jail. He is scheduled to appear for a hearing June 25 in Youngstown Municipal Court.
