Mahoning dog warden’s veterinary tech accused of theft
AUSTINTOWN — A Mahoning County Dog Warden’s veterinary technician stands accused of stealing from the office he served.
Richard Tunison, 41, of Youngstown, faces two counts of theft in office.
Tunison was caught on camera stealing less than $100, investigators with the Mahoning County Sheriff’s office said.
They added that the method he used made it impossible to determine whether he had stolen more prior to being caught on tape.
More like this from vindy.com
- June 11, 2018 6:55 p.m.
FLASH BRIEFING MONDAY
- April 25, 2017 9:55 p.m.
Rehoming pets on internet can draw abusers, experts say
- April 26, 2017 12:09 a.m.
Local animal advocates warn against 'free to a good home' ads
- October 22, 2016 12:01 a.m.
Friends of Fido offer new life to pound dogs
- April 19, 2017 12:08 a.m.
Police: Man abandons puppies on East Side street
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.