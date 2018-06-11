Mahoning dog warden’s veterinary tech accused of theft


June 11, 2018 at 12:52p.m.

AUSTINTOWN — A Mahoning County Dog Warden’s veterinary technician stands accused of stealing from the office he served.

Richard Tunison, 41, of Youngstown, faces two counts of theft in office.

Tunison was caught on camera stealing less than $100, investigators with the Mahoning County Sheriff’s office said.

They added that the method he used made it impossible to determine whether he had stolen more prior to being caught on tape.

