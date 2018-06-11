Mahoning County OVI checkpoint set this weekend
CANFIELD — Mahoning County Operating a Vehicle Impaired Task Force will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint this weekend. Details will be released later in the week. There will also be saturation patrols throughout the county this week.
