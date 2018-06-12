Lawyer objects to request by Infante

WARREN — Atty. Dan Kasaris of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office has objected to a request by Ralph Infante that the former Niles mayor be set free on bond pending appeal, but Kasaris did not address what Infante’s attorney says was an error on a jury form.

Infante’s trial attorney, John Juhasz, also filed notice with the 11th District Court of Appeals on Thursday indicating that Infante is appealing the jury’s verdict and the sentencing of visiting Judge Patricia Cosgrove of Summit County.

Kasaris, who served as special prosecutor in the case, said Infante, 62, should continue to serve his sentence because he was found guilty and sentenced to “the most serious felony any person can be convicted of when not charged with an offense of violence: engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity,” which is punishable by up to 11 years in prison.

“This offense is so serious that its ... sentence may be longer than that for a person who commits ... involuntary manslaughter, manslaughter, vehicular homicide and kidnapping,” Kasaris said in the filing.

Infante, of Niles, was sentenced to 10 years in prison May 11 for corruption during his 24 years as mayor and 21 other offenses. The sentence followed a two-week trial in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court.

The decision on whether to grant the request will be made by Judge Cosgrove.

