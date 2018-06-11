Firefighters say house explosion killed 1

CLEVELAND

Firefighters in the Cleveland area say one person has been killed and another critically injured in a house explosion.

The Cleveland Fire Department reported the explosion Sunday afternoon damaged several nearby houses in East Cleveland. The area was roped off and an energy company shut off gas to nearby homes. Splintered wood and roofing material covered much of the road near the house.

No other details about the cause or injuries were available immediately.

Brown gets Biden help for fundraising event

CLEVELAND

Former Vice President Joe Biden is scheduled to appear at a fundraiser in Cleveland this month for Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown’s re-election campaign.

Cleveland.com reports Biden will headline a reception at the Intercontinental Hotel followed by a dinner June 29. The reception will be hosted by several organizations including the Cuyahoga County Democratic Party and the Northeast Ohio Black Democrats.

Tickets for the reception range from $150 to $1,000, while dinner plates max out at $43,900. Donations will be split between Brown’s re-election campaign, the Ohio Democratic Party and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.

Brown is campaigning for his third term in a race against Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci.

Chamber ads feature businesses’ work in Ohio communities

COLUMBUS

The Ohio Chamber of Commerce is promoting the efforts of businesses around the state to improve their communities in a new media campaign.

President and CEO Andrew Doehrel says the “Ohio Business ... Good for Life” campaign is intended to draw attention to many of the unrecognized acts that businesses are taking to benefit people.

Large and small gestures featured in media buys on network television, social media, outdoor, digital and online advertising were gathered through a request that the chamber sent to member businesses in February.

Among efforts featured through the campaign are parks, education programs, land and equipment donations and job opportunities.