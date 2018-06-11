FACEBOOK 101 | Only exchange messages grandma would approve of

BOARDMAN — An accepted friend request on Facebook has caused emotional turmoil for a Boardman man.

The man told police Saturday that he accepted a friend request and exchanged messages and photos with a woman who then demanded payments and threatened to tell his friends and family.

The victim told police she alerted his wife which has caused marital problems. She also contacted friends.

Police advised the victim to contact the Internet Crime Complaint Center and to consider deactivating his account and changing his phone number.