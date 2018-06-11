EARLE WAYNE CLIFFE JR. A brief look Youngstown State University’s College of Creative Arts and Communication in Bliss Hall was renamed the Cliffe College of Creative Arts & Communication

He graduated from The Rayen School in 1941 before serving as an Army medic during World War II in the European Theater.

With the assistance of the GI bill, Cliffe graduated from Wooster College with a degree in Spanish, then moved to Southern California, where he became personnel director for Hughes Aircraft.

Afterward, Cliffe became a realtor and settled in San Clemente, Calif., as well as the Los Angeles area.

Before he died last year at age 94, Cliffe left a $1.3 million gift to the university.