Downtown Youngstown farmers market opens Wednesday at B&O Station  

YOUNGSTOWN

The Downtown Youngstown Farmers Market has opened at the B&O Station on Mahoning Ave. The market, that takes place once per month is open to the public and allows local residents to access fresh, locally grown produce right in their backyard.

The market is an on-going partnership between the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation (YNDC) and Mercy Health – Youngstown. Not only is fresh produce brought to those who may not have access, the market is designed to accept SNAP/EBT payments and with a grant from the Mercy Health Foundation – Mahoning Valley and the United States Department of Agriculture, individuals using SNAP can “double-up” their produce purchase up to $30.

“Bringing access to fresh fruits and vegetables are incredibly impactful for those throughout our community.” Said Saralee Greenfield, Nutrition Educator at Mercy Health – Youngstown. “Our partnership with YNDC and our local farmers, helps bring produce right to the backyard of Youngstown residents. Additionally, the market is open to the public!” she added.

The first market will take place Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the B&O Station located at 530 Mahoning Ave. in Youngstown and will happen the second Wednesday of each month from June through October.

