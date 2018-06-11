Downtown Youngstown farmers market opens Wednesday at B&O Station
YOUNGSTOWN
The Downtown Youngstown Farmers Market has opened at the B&O Station on Mahoning Ave. The market, that takes place once per month is open to the public and allows local residents to access fresh, locally grown produce right in their backyard.
The market is an on-going partnership between the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation (YNDC) and Mercy Health – Youngstown. Not only is fresh produce brought to those who may not have access, the market is designed to accept SNAP/EBT payments and with a grant from the Mercy Health Foundation – Mahoning Valley and the United States Department of Agriculture, individuals using SNAP can “double-up” their produce purchase up to $30.
“Bringing access to fresh fruits and vegetables are incredibly impactful for those throughout our community.” Said Saralee Greenfield, Nutrition Educator at Mercy Health – Youngstown. “Our partnership with YNDC and our local farmers, helps bring produce right to the backyard of Youngstown residents. Additionally, the market is open to the public!” she added.
The first market will take place Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the B&O Station located at 530 Mahoning Ave. in Youngstown and will happen the second Wednesday of each month from June through October.
More like this from vindy.com
- June 4, 2018 11:43 a.m.
Farmer's Market returns to city June 13
- August 8, 2017 midnight
YNDC awarded $498,880 to encourage healthy food purchases
- July 18, 2017 midnight
Diabetes education
- June 5, 2018 12:02 a.m.
METRO DIGEST || Teen’s robbery arrest
- September 3, 2017 midnight
Organizations to assess food access, quality
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.