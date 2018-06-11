Coitsville trustees meet at noon Tuesday
COITSVILLE — Township trustees will have a meeting at noon Tuesday at township hall, 3711 McCartney Road. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the purchase of a new vehicle and hiring personnel.
