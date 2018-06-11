Coitsville trustees meet at noon Tuesday


June 11, 2018 at 6:50p.m.

COITSVILLE — Township trustees will have a meeting at noon Tuesday at township hall, 3711 McCartney Road. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the purchase of a new vehicle and hiring personnel.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Youngstown


Residential
3 bedroom, 2 bath
$125000