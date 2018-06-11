City PD updates two weekend shootings
YOUNGSTOWN — Police gave an update today on two shootings over the weekend.
Lt. Doug Bobovnyik of the Detective Bureau said it appears the person who shot and killed Diane Dent, 62, about 1:30 p.m. Sunday in her Goleta Avenue home was looking for someone who was known to stay there.
“It was not random,” Bobovnyik said.
He also said a man who was found shot in a driveway Saturday on East Judson Avenue is still in critical condition at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. Bobovnyik said that shooting appears the result of a neighborhood dispute from earlier in the day.
Police do have some suspects and are following up on leads in that case, Bobovnyik said.
