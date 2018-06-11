Boardman trustees delay voting on zone change for Meijer store
BOARDMAN — The township trustees will hold off for now on voting on a proposed zone change at a site that’s been proposed for development of a Meijer store.
The board tonight approved a continuance on the vote.
The site is at U.S. Route 224 and Lockwood Boulevard.
Some residents who live near the site have raised concerns about traffic and crime they believe the project could bring.
A development company is seeking a zone change for a small portion of the property, most of which is zoned residential. They have proposed increasing a conservation easement on the site, as well.
The township zoning commission previously voted against the zone change. A vote by the trustees could overturn that decision.
