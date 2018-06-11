METRO DIGEST | Juneteenth Celebration set; Austintown Farmers’ Market tonight

Agenda Tuesday

Boardman school board, 5 p.m., special meeting, superintendent’s office, Boardman Center Intermediate School, 7410 Market St.

Craig Beach Village Council, 7 p.m., municipal building, 2538 Grandview Road, Lake Milton.

Ellsworth Zoning Commission, 6 p.m., fire hall, 6036 S. Salem-Warren Road.

Girard Civil Service Commission, 4 p.m., special meeting, conference room, mayor’s office, city hall, 100 W. Main St.

Poland Village Council, 7 p.m., special meeting, forest board, town hall, 308 S. Main St.

Trumbull County Planning Commission, 9 a.m., conference room, second floor, 185 Market St. NE, Warren.

Warren school board, 6 p.m., administration building, 105 High St. NE.

Youngstown school board, 4:30 p.m., Choffin Career and Technical Center, 200 E. Wood St.

