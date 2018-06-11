METRO DIGEST | Juneteenth Celebration set; Austintown Farmers’ Market tonight
Agenda Tuesday
Boardman school board, 5 p.m., special meeting, superintendent’s office, Boardman Center Intermediate School, 7410 Market St.
Craig Beach Village Council, 7 p.m., municipal building, 2538 Grandview Road, Lake Milton.
Ellsworth Zoning Commission, 6 p.m., fire hall, 6036 S. Salem-Warren Road.
Girard Civil Service Commission, 4 p.m., special meeting, conference room, mayor’s office, city hall, 100 W. Main St.
Poland Village Council, 7 p.m., special meeting, forest board, town hall, 308 S. Main St.
Trumbull County Planning Commission, 9 a.m., conference room, second floor, 185 Market St. NE, Warren.
Warren school board, 6 p.m., administration building, 105 High St. NE.
Youngstown school board, 4:30 p.m., Choffin Career and Technical Center, 200 E. Wood St.
AGENDA runs daily. Items for the column should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.
More like this from vindy.com
- May 8, 2017 midnight
Agenda Tuesday
- October 9, 2017 midnight
Agenda Tuesday
- May 1, 2017 midnight
Agenda Tuesday
- October 4, 2016 midnight
Agenda Wednesday
- June 13, 2017 midnight
Agenda Wednesday
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.