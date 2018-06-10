Road closings

WARREN

Two city roads will be closed Monday for bridge inspections by MS Consultants Inc. of Youngstown. North Leavitt Road between West Market Street and Eagle Creek Road will be closed. The recommended detour route is east on West Market and northwest on Parkman Road/U.S. Route 422.

Northwest Bridge Road between state Route 45 and Tod Avenue also will be closed. The recommended detour route is northwest on Route 45, west on North River Road, south on North Leavitt Road, southeast on U.S. Route 422 and northeast on Tod.

Road projects

YOUNGSTOWN

Mahoning County motorists may encounter the following Ohio Department of Transportation projects in the coming weeks.

State Route 45 in Jackson Township will be closed between Palmyra and Kirk roads from June 18 through June 22 for culvert replacement, and state Route 534 between U.S. Route 224 and Calla Road in Berlin and Goshen townships will have various daily lane restrictions for bridge repairs from June 22 through September.

The state Route 45 detour will direct motorists from Mahoning Avenue to state Route 46 to U.S. Route 224.

Environmental seminar planned

AUSTINTOWN

An environmental public health seminar sponsored by the Mahoning County Board of Health, the Ohio Department of Agriculture and Meridian Healthcare will take place from 7:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at Austintown Fitch High School, 4560 Falcon Drive.

The event is free and will include panels on safe storage and handling of chemicals, mosquito control and diffusing confrontations. Those interested can make a reservation by calling the board of health at 330-270-2855, ext. 2.

New director at Y

NEW CASTLE, PA.

The New Castle Community YMCA hired Justin Schmiedel as the new youth Sports and Wellness Director.

He will primarily focus on creating and implementing youth programming at The Y-Zone branch in Neshannock, including leading the Summer Day Camp. Schmiedel is a 2017 graduate from Slippery Rock University, where he earned a degree in physical activity and fitness management with a minor in adventure fitness.