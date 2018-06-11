Records: Ohio should require prescriptions for OD reversal drug
Associated Press
COLUMBUS
Many people responding to proposed rules regulating painkillers for patients suffering chronic pain say those patients should automatically be given prescriptions for anti-overdose drugs.
Comments on the rules proposed by Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sihk) say having physicians simply offer the anti-overdose drugs to patients doesn’t go far enough.
The comments obtained by The Associated Press through a records request also say requiring the anti-overdose prescription is in line with federal guidelines.
The rules announced last month by the Republican governor apply to the treatment of patients with sub-acute pain, a type of pain lasting between six and 12 weeks, and long-term pain, lasting 12 weeks or more.
The rules establish methods for assessing the use of medication based on the strength of prescriptions.
