One killed, 1 injured in house explosioni in E. Cleveland
Associated Press
CLEVELAND
Firefighters in the Cleveland area say one person has been killed and another critically injured in a house explosion.
The Cleveland Fire Department reported the explosion early Sunday afternoon damaged several neighboring houses in East Cleveland.
The area was roped off, and an energy company shut off gas to homes in the immediate area of the house. Splintered wood and roofing material covered much of the road near the house.
No other details about the cause or injuries were available immediately.
More like this from vindy.com
- June 11, 2018 midnight
Firefighters say house explosion killed 1
- August 8, 2017 2:20 p.m.
Report: Brussels police open fire on car in Molenbeek suburb
- March 27, 2018 12:15 p.m.
Man seriously injured in Pa. home explosion dies
- April 3, 2017 12:25 p.m.
Fire chief: 3 die, 4 hurt when boiler explodes in St. Louis
- March 12, 2018 2:24 p.m.
Texas: Authorities investigating explosion that injures woman
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.