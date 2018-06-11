North Side shooting death investigated as homicide
YOUNGSTOWN
Police are investigating the shooting death of a woman, 62, at her home at about 1:30 p.m. today in the 2000 block of Goleta Avenue as a homicide.
Detectives are questioning people in the North Side neighborhood who might have knowledge of the shooting.
No arrests had been made as of 5 p.m.
Police have not released the identity of the victim.
If the death is ruled a homicide, it would be the city’s fifth of 2018, according to Vindicator files.
At this time in 2017, Youngstown had recorded seven homicides.
The city had a total of 26 homicides in all of 2017.
