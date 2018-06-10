NJ man claims $315M Powerball jackpot
Associated Press
TRENTON, N.J.
The New Jersey accountant who held the sole winning ticket for last month’s $315.3 million Powerball jackpot said Friday he had just refinanced his home in order to send his daughter to college.
Tayeb Souami was an accountant for a food importing company, but has since quit his job.
