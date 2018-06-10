New Polish vodka museum celebrates national drink

WARSAW, Poland

A new museum is opening in Warsaw devoted to Polish vodka, a 500-year-old national tradition and one of the country’s best-known exports.

The Polish Vodka Museum is scheduled to open this week in a former 19th century vodka factory that is part of an industrial area undergoing revitalization and gentrification.

The CEO of the Polish Vodka Association, Andrzej Szumowski, says he hopes the multimedia exhibition housed in several rooms will bring greater recognition to the national drink.

During a media tour, Szumowski, described vodka as an essential component of Poland’s heritage and claimed that Poles were the first to produce it – something he acknowledged was a point of dispute with Russia.

He called Polish vodka “part of our DNA, part of our history, heritage and tradition.”

Museum of Pop Culture set to open outpost in New York

NEW YORK

The Seattle-based Museum of Pop Culture is looking to expand to New York City.

The new outpost would occupy a Manhattan building that is currently home to New York Public Library’s Science, Industry and Business Library.

The museum covers all aspects of pop culture with exhibits ranging from Marvel comics to horror firms to the rock band Nirvana.

Board Vice President Chris McGowan says he could also envision New York-centric exhibit topics such as Broadway and hip-hop.

The Wall Street Journal reports the building was purchased in 2016 by an affiliate company of museum founder Paul Allen, who also co-founded Microsoft.

McGowan says the New York museum is expected to open in about four years.

The specialized library’s services would then be absorbed into the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Library.

US tribe displays artifacts loaned from London

GRAND RONDE, Ore.

Tribal artifacts that have been hidden away in the archives of the British Museum in London for nearly 120 years are being returned to a Native American tribe for an exhibit at its own museum – a facility the tribe expanded and upgraded in part to reclaim these pieces central to its complicated heritage.

The 16 objects will go on display Tuesday on a small Oregon reservation after a decadeslong campaign by the Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde to bring them back from Europe.

The intricate bowls, woven baskets and other pieces were collected by the Rev. Robert W. Summers, an Episcopal minister who bought them from destitute tribal members in the 1870s and sold them to a colleague. The colleague later gifted the objects to the British institution.

The “Rise of the Collectors “ exhibit, at the Chachalu Tribal Museum & Cultural Center in Grand Ronde, also includes basketry collected by Dr. Andrew Kershaw, who worked on the reservation in the 1890s as a doctor and agent for the federal Bureau of Indian Affairs.

Associated Press