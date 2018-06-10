Summer fun programs set this month at Munnell Run Farm

Staff report

MERCER, PA.

Munnell Run Farm, 753 Greenville Road, is offering several activities in the coming weeks this month.

Guest artisan and owner of Outland Studios Brandon Cowie will celebrate the return of summer by painting a lighthouse scene on canvas from 6 to 8 p.m. June 18. All materials provided. There is a program fee of $30. Pre-payment and pre-registration are required by Friday. There is an option to pay over the phone upon registration.

The farm will welcome guest artisan Sherry Warner from 10 a.m. to noon June 30 in a hands-on program where she will lead participants step by step into designing and building a miniature garden.

She will cover containers, types of plants to use in them, where to get inspiration, how to pick a theme (including figurines) and how to do hard and soft landscaping.

Check out the Facebook page Munnell Run Farm to see an example under events. All materials will be provided. Participants will leave with a 12-inch container, one large figurine, five smaller figurines, three plants and additional landscaping materials. Cost is $35. Pre-register and pre-pay by June 22.

A series that will introduce children age 6 months to 6 years to the importance of gardening with a hands-on approach will be offered from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. every other Thursday beginning this Thursday during the summer.

Each week, participants will have the opportunity to work in the Heirloom Gardens. They will learn about the various needs of plants.

The program set for June 28 will focus on how gardens grow and what they require to grow well. The fee for each program is $5 and participants must pre-register by the Tuesday before. Pre-registration for this Thursday’s session is required by Tuesday.

Call 724-662- 2242 with questions or to register for any of the events. Checks should be made payable to: Munnell Run Farm, 24 Avalon Court, Suite 300, Mercer, PA 16137.