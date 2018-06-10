MILESTONES

DOCTORS

Physical therapy

Natalie Frank of Lowellville recently was presented her doctor of physical therapy degree from Massachusetts General Hospital at a commencement ceremony in Boston.

Frank is a 2011 graduate of Lowellville High School and a 2015 graduate of Ohio State University, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in exercise physiology. In her final year at OSU, she completed an internship in Florence, Italy, under an endocrinologist with a focus on metabolic wellness and fitness.

Frank has completed her clinical education at various hospitals throughout the country, including Massachusetts General Hospital, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, University of Michigan Hospital and MedStar National Rehabilitation Hospital in Washington, D.C.

She is the daughter of Jack and Stephanie Frank, the granddaughter of the late Jack and Rose Frank, granddaughter of Sue Frank, Barbara Houdyshell and Ed Houdyshell.

She lives in Washington and is employed as a licensed physical therapist at MedStar National Rehabilitation Hospital working with patients with spinal-cord injuries.

Veterinarian

Christopher A. Martin, son of Keith and Debi Martin of Warren, has graduated from Ohio State University College of Veterinary Medicine.

Dr. Martin is a 2010 graduate of John F. Kennedy Catholic High School, where he was co-salutatorian. He graduated magna cum laude from OSU with a bachelor’s degree in biology. He conducted research on horse muscle proteins and was a member of the Helix Tri-Beta honor society.

While in veterinary school, he participated in the equine blood donor program and was treasurer of Radiology Club.

He will be practicing at Town and County Veterinary Hospital in Howland.

