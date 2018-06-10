Mill Creek Park summer camp is June 23-24

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Mill Creek MetroParks presents Family Camp in the Park at 9 a.m. June 23 until 1 p.m. June 24 on the Judge Morley Pavilion lawn in the James L. Wick Recreation Area.

This family camping experience is structured to provide many fun activities to participate in both during the day and through the evening, the park district said in a news release.

Enjoy nature programs, hikes, crafts, family and children’s outdoor fun and an evening campfire. Judge Morley Pavilion area will be closed to nonparticipants from 9 a.m. June 23 until 1 p.m. June 24, with the area being closely monitored.

Register by next Sunday with an additional fee after that deadline. Participant fee is $10 (resident), $15 (nonresident), children under 2 are free.

Price includes some meals, structured activities, complimentary park activity pass and s’mores around the campfire. Limited tent rental is available for $15 per tent.

Registration will include additional program and set-up details and equipment list. Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times. For information or to register, visit or call Ford Nature Center at 330-740-7107.