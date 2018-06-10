Marketing social

WARREN

The Tech Belt Energy Innovation Center will host the Marketing Social at the Speakeasy Lounge downtown from 6 to 8 p.m. June 25.

The event will feature three social media workshops, with cocktails and appetizers.

The workshops aim to “help entrepreneurs and business owners leverage their social media contacts and help grown their businesses,” according to a news release.

Three marketing experts – Dennis Schiraldi of DOYO Live, DeShawn Scott of the D5 Group, and Jeff Gargas of Progressive Mastery learning & The Grid Method – will present about Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, respectively.

Tickets are available for $25 at marketingsocial.eventbrite.com.

Trumbull meeting

WARREN

The regular monthly meeting of the Trumbull County Planning Commission is scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday in the Planning Commission Conference Room at 185 E. Market St. NE.

The room is located on the second floor.

Dutch Days

COLUMBIANA

The Best Western Plus Dutch Haus Inn & Suites announced its first every Dutch Days of Summer.

Das Dutch Village Shops will host the events June 21-23.

It will feature sidewalk sales, special deals, a three-day scavenger hunt and a celebration on Saturday.

More than $1,000 in prizes and giveaways will be announced Saturday.

The shops includes a number of stores, such as the Dutch Cupboard, Sela Salon & Spa, M.D. Diamond, Bo’s Pet Shoppe, Das Book Shoppe and Shakers Cottage.

The inn is located at 150 E. State route 14.

Gas prices hit high

SANTA MONICA, CALIF.

Gas prices hit a four-year high in May, analysts with auto-industry analyst Edmunds recently announced.

Edmunds said the high followed a “three-year period of relative stability” and noted the national average had reached $2.90 per gallon.

Despite the rise in gas prices, the trend hasn’t had an impact on auto-sales trends.

“On the surface it may seem as though rising gas prices could be the catalyst to flip the market from SUVs back to passenger cars, like we saw in 2008,” said Jeremy Acevedo, Edmunds manager of industry analysis. “However, we’re in a much different climate than we were 10 years ago. The economic and market factors are so much stronger now that shoppers are likely to absorb these extra costs without changing their shopping habits immediately.”

Staff/wire reports