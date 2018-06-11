Homicides in Warren increased 200% in 2017

WARREN

Though the 2017 Warren Police Department annual report overall showed modest changes in crime statistics compared to recent years, one area stood out – homicides.

The department recorded 12 homicides in 2017, triple the number from 2016 and 2015, which saw four each.

Capt. Rob Massucci, the department’s chief of detectives, said 2017 was strange in that “we were really low [in homicides] until a point [in July] where all hell broke loose.”

On July 8, Arteum Brodeur, 24, stabbed to death Michael Krevas, 31, along North Park Avenue just north of Courthouse Square.

Prosecutors said Krevas came after the Russian-born Brodeur over a woman and Brodeur responded with a knife.

When Brodeur was sentenced recently to eight years in prison, Krevas’ mother blamed drugs for her son’s death. Prosecutors agreed, saying Krevas had methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana in his system.

Massucci said through the rest of 2017, investigators repeatedly heard the homicide victim had been targeted for ripping off a drug dealer.

