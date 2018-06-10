Blood Drives
Blood Drives
MONDAY
Elks Lodge 305, 824 E. State St., Salem, 2 to 7 p.m.
Howland Community Church, 198 Niles-Cortland Road, noon to 6 p.m. TUESDAY
First Church of Christ, 20 W. Martin St., East Palestine, 1 to 6 p.m.
Church Hill United Methodist Church, 189 Church Hill-Hubbard Road, Liberty, 2 to 6 p.m.
Ross Medical Education Center, 5555 Youngstown-Warren Road, Unit 909, Niles, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
St. Demetrios Community Center, 3223 Atlantic St., Warren, 12:30 to 5:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
W.D. Packard Music Hall, 1703 Mahoning Ave., Warren, noon to 6 p.m.
SATURDAY
Cortland Masonic Lodge, 3263 Everett Hull Road, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
More like this from vindy.com
- February 18, 2018 midnight
Blood Drives
- January 21, 2018 midnight
Blood Drives
- April 15, 2018 midnight
Blood Drives
- January 7, 2018 midnight
Blood Drives
- March 25, 2018 midnight
Blood Drives
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.