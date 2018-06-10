Blood Drives


June 10, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Blood Drives

MONDAY

Elks Lodge 305, 824 E. State St., Salem, 2 to 7 p.m.

Howland Community Church, 198 Niles-Cortland Road, noon to 6 p.m. TUESDAY

First Church of Christ, 20 W. Martin St., East Palestine, 1 to 6 p.m.

Church Hill United Methodist Church, 189 Church Hill-Hubbard Road, Liberty, 2 to 6 p.m.

Ross Medical Education Center, 5555 Youngstown-Warren Road, Unit 909, Niles, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

St. Demetrios Community Center, 3223 Atlantic St., Warren, 12:30 to 5:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

W.D. Packard Music Hall, 1703 Mahoning Ave., Warren, noon to 6 p.m.

SATURDAY

Cortland Masonic Lodge, 3263 Everett Hull Road, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

