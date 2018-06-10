BIRTHS
Births
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Natasha Parker and Robert Session, Youngstown, boy, June 8.
Robert and Amanda Smolko, Struthers, girl, June 8.
Adam and Jessica Brant, Hubbard, boy, June 8.
Natalie Stoddard and Raymond Ventura, Youngstown, girl, June 8.
ST. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL
Margaret Carroll and Adam Tater, Youngstown, girl, June 7.
Aaron and Lori Ann Detweiler, Middlefield, girl, June 7.
Samedi Gomes Torres and Victor Soler Cruz, Warren, girl, June 7.
Jessica Merrel and Jordan Youngblood, Niles, girl, June 8.
