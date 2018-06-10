BIRTHS


June 10, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Births

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

Natasha Parker and Robert Session, Youngstown, boy, June 8.

Robert and Amanda Smolko, Struthers, girl, June 8.

Adam and Jessica Brant, Hubbard, boy, June 8.

Natalie Stoddard and Raymond Ventura, Youngstown, girl, June 8.

ST. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL

Margaret Carroll and Adam Tater, Youngstown, girl, June 7.

Aaron and Lori Ann Detweiler, Middlefield, girl, June 7.

Samedi Gomes Torres and Victor Soler Cruz, Warren, girl, June 7.

Jessica Merrel and Jordan Youngblood, Niles, girl, June 8.

