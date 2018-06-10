Agenda Monday

Austintown Township trustees, 6 p.m., township hall, 82 Ohltown Road.

Boardman Township trustees, 5:30 p.m., township government center, 8299 Market St.

Brookfield Township trustees, 7:30 a.m., bimonthly department head meeting, administration building, 6844 Strimbu Drive.

Lordstown Village Council, 1 p.m., finance committee, council chambers, 1455 Salt Springs Road SW.

Lowellville school board, 7:30 p.m., curriculum committee, conference room, 52 Rocket Place.

Niles school board, 5:30 p.m., special meeting, administration building, 309 N. Rhodes Ave.

Trumbull County Educational Service Center, 8 a.m., governing board, conference room A, TCESC, 6000 Youngstown-Warren Road, Niles.

Warren City Council, 4 p.m., followed by 5 p.m., finance committee, council caucus room, municipal justice building, 141 South St. SE.

AGENDA runs daily. Items for the column should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.