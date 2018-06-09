Woman dead after leading investigator to remains of boy, 5

WICHITA, Kan.

A woman who led an investigator to the decomposing remains of her 5-year-old stepson three months after reporting him missing was found dead early Friday in a Wichita home with three suicide notes and a rifle at her feet, police said.

Officer Charley Davidson said during a press briefing that officers responded around 1:40 a.m. after Jonathan Hernandez called to report finding his former girlfriend, Emily Glass, dead of a gunshot wound at his Wichita home. Hernandez said Glass killed herself.

Glass, 27, reported Hernandez’ son, Lucas, missing on Feb. 17. She told police she last saw Lucas playing in his bedroom before she took a shower and fell asleep. Glass led a private investigator to Lucas’ body May 24.

Flu season one of deadliest for US kids

NEW YORK

The past flu season was the deadliest for U.S. children in nearly a decade, health officials said Friday.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials said they had received reports of 172 pediatric flu deaths since October. That surpasses the 2012-2013 flu season, when there were 171. An average season sees about 110.

There were more deaths in 2009-2010, but that was when a rare flu pandemic occurred involving a new strain. More than 300 children died that season.

Besides that pandemic year, this past winter had the most pediatric flu deaths since the CDC started counting them in 2004.

Authorities: Gator bit, likely killed woman

DAVIE, Fla.

A woman who disappeared while walking her dogs near a Florida lake Friday was bitten and likely killed by an alligator that was later captured, wildlife officials said.

A necropsy confirmed the gator bit Shizuka Matsuki, 47, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials said. The statement said officials believe Matsuki was killed and were searching for her body. Commission spokesman Rob Klepper said they were able to positively identify the woman from evidence collected from the necropsy of the alligator, but he wouldn’t say what that evidence was.

A witness said he saw the woman walking two dogs and then noticed the dogs alone, barking near the water. One dog had a fresh injury, a gash on its side, said Davie Police Detective Viviana Gallinal.

The witness called police when he couldn’t find the woman, Gallinal said. Earlier news media reports indicated the witness reported seeing the gator drag the woman into the water.

US soldier killed

WASHINGTON

One U.S. special operations soldier was killed and four U.S. service members wounded in an “enemy attack” Friday in Somalia, the U.S. military said – casualties that are likely to put renewed scrutiny on America’s counterterror operations in Africa.

U.S. Africa Command said U.S. troops with Somali and Kenyan forces came under mortar and small-arms fire in Jubaland, Somalia.

Al-Shabab claimed credit for the attack, the SITE Intelligence Group said Friday.

US to intensify fight against Islamic State

BRUSSELS

The U.S. will intensify combat against the Islamic State affiliate in Afghanistan during the Kabul government’s temporary halt to attacks on the Taliban, senior U.S. officials said Friday.

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said this could, for example, allow the U.S. to partially shift the focus of aerial surveillance from the Taliban to IS fighters as well as al-Qaida extremists, who remain a threat 17 years after the U.S. invaded.

Associated Press