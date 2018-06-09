Road projects set this month in Mahoning County

YOUNGSTOWN — Mahoning County motorists may encounter the following Ohio Department of Transportation projects in the coming weeks.

State Route 45 in Jackson Township will be closed between Palmyra and Kirk roads from June 18 through June 22 for culvert replacement, and state Route 534 between U.S. Route 224 and Calla Road in Berlin and Goshen townships will have various daily lane restrictions for bridge repairs from June 22 through September.

The state Route 45 detour will direct motorists from Mahoning Avenue to state Route 46 to U.S. Route 224.